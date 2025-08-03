CCI widens antitrust probe against Google in online ad tech segment

Search giant Google’s run-in with India’s competition watchdog appears to be intensifying. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has expanded its investigation into the company’s alleged anti-competitive practices in online advertising, based on a complaint filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF).
In an order passed on 1 August, the CCI said it would club the present matter with the ongoing investigation in similar cases.
“The DG is directed to investigate the various alleged practices of Google in online advertising services and/or AdTech intermediation services and submit a consolidated investigation report in the matter accordingly,” the order stated.
Google, in a statement, said: “We are reviewing the CCI’s orders. We welcome the CCI’s decision to dismiss one part of the complaint. We remain confident that our ongoing work with the CCI will affirm that Google’s advertising practices have consistently benefited advertisers, publishers, and users, and are fully compliant with competition law.”
In 2024, ADIF filed a complaint with the CCI against technology major Google, alleging anti-competitive practices in the online advertising space.
The complaint outlined Google’s dominant position and alleged abusive conduct in both the online search advertisement and online display advertisement markets.
ADIF contends that Google’s control over major online platforms, coupled with the fact that it derives 97 per cent of its revenue from advertising, has led to practices that “stifle competition and adversely affect Indian businesses.”
The CCI has been investigating Google since 2021, following cases filed by the Digital News Publishers Association. Two additional cases were subsequently filed.
Google’s tussles with Indian authorities have increased in recent years. In 2022, the CCI fined Google ₹936 crore for abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policy. The company was also fined ₹1,337.76 crore for its conduct in the Android mobile device ecosystem.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.