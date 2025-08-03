CCI widens antitrust probe against Google in online ad tech segment

Search giant Google’s run-in with India’s competition watchdog appears to be intensifying. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has expanded its investigation into the company’s alleged anti-competitive practices in online advertising, based on a complaint filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF).

In an order passed on 1 August, the CCI said it would club the present matter with the ongoing investigation in similar cases.

“The DG is directed to investigate the various alleged practices of Google in online advertising services and/or AdTech intermediation services and submit a consolidated investigation report in the matter accordingly,” the order stated.

Google, in a statement, said: "We are reviewing the CCI's orders. We welcome the CCI's decision to dismiss one part of the complaint. We remain confident that our ongoing work with the CCI will affirm that Google's advertising practices have consistently benefited advertisers, publishers, and users, and are fully compliant with competition law." In 2024, ADIF filed a complaint with the CCI against technology major Google, alleging anti-competitive practices in the online advertising space. The complaint outlined Google's dominant position and alleged abusive conduct in both the online search advertisement and online display advertisement markets.