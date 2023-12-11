Tata Group company Tejas bags 5G RAN technology in Rs 12 crore deal

In one of the largest technology transfer deals from academia in India, a 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) technology developed by a multi-institutional team has been licensed to an industry partner, Tejas Networks (a Tata Group company), for a sum of Rs 12 crore.

IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) developed a '5G RAN sub-system' at the 5G Test Bed. The three institutions are jointly licensing the 5G RAN technology to Tejas, who will play a vital role in leveraging it for further advancements and commercial applications.

Tejas will be paying a Transfer of Technology (ToT) non-exclusive license fee of Rs 12 crore in multiple instalments based on technical milestones.

Addressing this landmark event, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “I am very pleased that Tejas is planning to adopt this 5G RAN technology developed indigenously by a multi-institutional team of researchers. This initiative is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India.”

“This is an outstanding example of how translational research must happen in an inter-institutional, inter-disciplinary manner. This is a great example of how research should translate into a product and then get deployed. I hope a billion users of our country will benefit from this technology," he said.

Speaking about the development, S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “IIT Kanpur has been a pioneer in communication research in India. Our faculty have played a pivotal role in the development of this state-of-the-art indigenous 5G Test bed, specifically by developing the Baseband Unit (BBU) of the 5G NR base station at the institute. As we know, the 5G test bed has been developed as part of a multi-institute collaborative project. This collaborative effort not only complements India’s stride in ground-breaking transformative innovation but also opens up tremendous growth prospects for India’s rapidly evolving telecommunication industry.”

The 5G Test Bed was developed indigenously through a collaborative project involving eight institutes and funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications. The 5G Test Bed was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022 and has since been used extensively by industry and academia for testing new 5G products and use-cases.

Welcoming this technology transfer, Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO and Co-founder, Tejas, said, “We are delighted to conclude a comprehensive 5G RAN technology licensing agreement with IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and SAMEER. This sets a new benchmark in industry-academia collaboration in India’s high-technology sector. As India’s leading R&D driven telecom products company, we look forward to translating these cutting-edge innovations and integrating them into industry-leading products and solutions for India and the world.”

At the 5G Test Bed, the hardware, firmware, and software are being developed for the 5G base station in India. The 5G base station forms the radio access network (RAN) part of the 5G system. The base station is connected to the core network on one side on an IP network and the user equipment (cell phones) on the radio side.