TCS, Infosys, Wipro and others issue advisories for employees in West Asia

The company added that a call tree has been activated and associates in impacted and bordering regions are being contacted on priority, besides coordinating with the authorities and the Indian Embassy to track developments and provide timely updates as the situation evolves.
Similarly, Infosys has advised employees to defer their travel plans as a full-scale war broke out between the US, Israel and Iran on Saturday.
“We strongly advise employees scheduled to fly within the next 48 hours to check their respective airlines’ websites for the latest updates and consider deferring their travel plans. For employees in transit, please remain calm and follow the instructions provided by the airlines, which will offer the necessary assistance, as applicable,” an internal mail from Infosys said.