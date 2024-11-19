Industry needs to drive in more EVs to enhance adoption: Advisor to PM

The automotive industry needs to do more in terms of driving in new electric cars to enhance customer response enabling higher adoption of such models, Advisor to Prime Minister at PMO Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the FICCI National Conference on Electric Vehicles here, he noted that the government on its part will look at all aspects, including taxation issues so that the industry remains viable.

"In four-wheelers, what I think is that industry itself has to play a much, much larger role than the government because we need more products. We need better products, and we need more publicity," Kapoor said.

He noted that the government is working towards enhancing charging infrastructure with even the PM-E Drive scheme laying a lot of emphasis on it.

"But on product and on getting more customer satisfaction and to give more choice, the industry has to plan a much bigger role," Kapoor said.

On taxation issues, he stated: "So from the government, we can't really commit anything but, but we understand that taxation is a major issue. We have to look at all aspects, all levels, so that the industry remains viable".

More From This Section

Kapoor noted that while the PM E-Drive scheme doesn't specifically cover four-wheelers, government support for the segment is very much there.

While emphasising the EV targets for various vehicle segments, he noted that diesel vehicles need to be replaced by EVs in cities facing air pollution issues.

"...for light commercial vehicles, at least in some cities where pollution is high, we have to come up with some date when we say that no more diesel (vehicles)," Kapoor said.

He said the EV sector is important not only from the energy security point, but also because the government wants India to become a leader in manufacturing EVs.

"We are already a country which has good capabilities and capacities in motor vehicles, components, parts, everything, so going on to EVs and becoming a manufacturing hub and also exporting to the world, that's what we need to achieve," he stated.

Kapoor said the government is trying to encourage EV adoption by various central government departments and ministries and even trying to motivate states to do so.

Union minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy said the government has received a good response under the PM E-Drive scheme.

"We hope to continue this momentum in years to come. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is leading the nationwide push for electric vehicle adoption, contributing to India's ambitious net zero target for 2070," he said.

He further said the ministry is also working on strengthening the component manufacturing ecosystem for batteries.

"We are looking at how major components, like anode, cathode, foil manufacturers and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) can come together," the minister stated.

The ministry is also actively supporting research initiatives in battery technology, charging infrastructure and recycling, he said.