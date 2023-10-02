Home / Industry / News / Tea production decreases by around 4% to 177.95 mkgs in August, shows data

Tea production decreases by around 4% to 177.95 mkgs in August, shows data

The production volume in August last year was 185.48 million kgs (mkgs)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
According to Tea Board data, production in north India, primarily comprising the states of Assam and West Bengal, fell to 158.04 mkgs in the month under review from 170.97 mkgs produced in August, 2022.

Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Tea production across the country declined by around four per cent to 177.95 million kilograms in August this year as compared to the output in the year-ago month.

In Assam, production volumes decreased to 99.78 mkgs in August this year as against 109.81 mkgs in the year-ago month.

Production in West Bengal also fell to 53.65 mkgs in August 2023, as against 56.19 mkgs in the corresponding month last year.

Tea industry sources said that production in north India declined due to adverse weather conditions and pest attacks.

However, production volumes increased in South India, which stood at 19.91 mkgs in August this year as compared to 14.51 mkgs in the same month of 2022.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

