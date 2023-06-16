Tech employees most satisfied with their jobs, least likely to switch



The survey report found that the technology sector has emerged as the most loyal, with the lowest share of outclicks (clicks on jobs outside their current sector) by jobseekers at 38 per cent, the report said. The findings of the survey suggest that technology professionals in India are happy with their current roles. This may be associated with their compensation and other benefits that the sector offers, the Outlook report said. A new survey has revealed that employees working in the technology sector are least likely to change their jobs in India, Outlook reported. The survey was conducted by a jobs platform, Indeed.



Besides the tech sector, some other industries also exhibit a great degree of loyalty to their career paths. The healthcare sector, particularly nursing, has an outclick rate of 40.58 per cent, which signifies a great degree of loyalty. The survey findings said that human resources, architecture, and media are some other domains where professionals have a great degree of satisfaction with their roles and are unlikely to switch jobs. The survey noted variance in the degree of satisfaction technology professionals working in different domains have. For instance, top job roles in domains like Ruby on Rails Developer, iOS Developer, and Release Engineer have different outclick rates of 11.04, 12.08, and 12.19 per cent, respectively.