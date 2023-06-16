Home / Industry / News / Tech employees most satisfied with their jobs, least likely to switch

Tech employees most satisfied with their jobs, least likely to switch

This may be associated with their compensation and other benefits that the technology sector offers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tech employees most satisfied with their jobs, least likely to switch

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A new survey has revealed that employees working in the technology sector are least likely to change their jobs in India, Outlook reported. The survey was conducted by a jobs platform, Indeed.
The survey report found that the technology sector has emerged as the most loyal, with the lowest share of outclicks (clicks on jobs outside their current sector) by jobseekers at 38 per cent, the report said. The findings of the survey suggest that technology professionals in India are happy with their current roles. This may be associated with their compensation and other benefits that the sector offers, the Outlook report said.

The survey noted variance in the degree of satisfaction technology professionals working in different domains have. For instance, top job roles in domains like Ruby on Rails Developer, iOS Developer, and Release Engineer have different outclick rates of 11.04, 12.08, and 12.19 per cent, respectively.
Besides the tech sector, some other industries also exhibit a great degree of loyalty to their career paths. The healthcare sector, particularly nursing, has an outclick rate of 40.58 per cent, which signifies a great degree of loyalty. The survey findings said that human resources, architecture, and media are some other domains where professionals have a great degree of satisfaction with their roles and are unlikely to switch jobs.

Career expert at Indeed, Saumitra Chand, was quoted in the Outlook report as saying, "The attractiveness of different occupations likely reflects varying combinations of pay, flexibility and barriers to entry. The stickiest jobs tend to be specialised ones where workers have invested considerably in gaining specific skills and experience."
On the other hand, jobs like call centre team lead, airport executive, and applicator do not have much loyalty associated with them and have more than 99 per cent share of outclicks. The report said that, more often than not, these roles don't pay well, and working conditions are tough, explaining the low employee loyalty.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

TCS may consider giving 12-15% hikes to top employees to curb attrition

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Good news: As input costs drop, TVs and mobile phones may get cheaper

Revenue of organised gold jewellers to rise 16-18% in FY24: Report

Heavy industry ministry's actions sabotaging FAME-II: SMEV to Niti Aayog

Rlys completes stretch to halve coal logistics time as power demand rises

Up in the air: High-flying battles for satellite broadband services

Topics :information technologyTCSInfosys BS Web ReportsHealthcare in Indiaglobal technologyJobs in IT sectorIndia's IT sector

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story