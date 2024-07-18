Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Tech transforms CIO roles into CDIOs; over 33% rise in hiring, study claims

Tech transforms CIO roles into CDIOs; over 33% rise in hiring, study claims

Digital Technology, Real Estate
One in three companies studied has recently established or filled the CDIO role, underscoring its growing importance in today's business landscape: Study | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
There has been a 33 per cent increase in the hiring and the creation of posts of chief digital and information officers (CDIOs) in the recent past following rapid advancements in technology, according to a study.

The spike has been triggered by the transformation of the roles of chief information officers (CIOs) into those of CDIOs, it said.

The study is based on WalkWater's analysis drawn from a survey among profiles of 310 CIOs and CDIOs across 272 companies.

In the landscape of modern business, the role of CIOs has undergone a profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognised as the CDIO, a study by executive search firms WalkWater Talent Advisors has revealed.

"One in three companies studied has recently established or filled the CDIO role, underscoring its growing importance in today's business landscape," the study added.

It noted that the emergence of CDIOs signifies a shift towards not just managing technology but strategically leveraging it to drive business outcomes. This transition has been accelerated by the imperative for digital innovation, propelled further by advancements in cloud computing, Software as a Service (SaaS), and AI-driven decision making.

"Our study highlights the demand for CDIOs with global experience and diverse educational backgrounds, showing their vital role in shaping forward looking, tech savvy organizations," WalkWater Talent Advisors Co-Founder and Director Rahul Shah said.


Topics :Tech firmsTechnologyCIOhiring sentimentEmployment

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

