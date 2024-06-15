Telcos dial into caller ID service trials to combat rising spam calls

Telecom operators have started "limited trials" in Mumbai and Haryana for caller identification (ID) services to curb the rise of pesky and spam calls, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to sources cited in the report, operators intend to expand their operations to other cities in the upcoming weeks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The introduction of CNAP (calling name presentation) is viewed as a measure to reduce the rise in spam and fraudulent calls observed recently.

"Trials are beginning on limited numbers as we try and assess the feasibility of CNAP, where not only the number but even the name of the caller will be displayed during incoming calls,” the report quoted a senior executive as saying.

“We will be sharing the results of the trials with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) so that a practical and justifiable view of the proposed service can be taken," it said.

Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended that the government mandate the inclusion of CNAP on all mobile phones sold in India after a specified deadline following the notification. However, telecom operators objected to this proposal, citing technical difficulties.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio said this should "not be a mandatory service," asserting that "there will be many technical issues like an increased load on signalling and possible impact on latency and interconnection-related issues".

Airtel said there would likely be “techno-commercial challenges" involved in implementing the measure. The company said the CNAP would need to adhere to privacy laws.

"Privacy is an important consideration, and the framework is going to have to address the genuine concerns of users who may not be keen to share their details," Airtel said, as cited by the report.

Vodafone Idea suggested that CNAP should be implemented "as an optional service" and not imposed on telecommunications companies.