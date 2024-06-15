Home / Industry / News / Telcos dial into caller ID service trials to combat rising spam calls

Telcos dial into caller ID service trials to combat rising spam calls

Telecom operators are assessing the feasibility of CNAP, where both number and caller name will be displayed during incoming calls

telecom
Airtel said there would likely be “techno-commercial challenges" involved in implementing the measure
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Telecom operators have started "limited trials" in Mumbai and Haryana for caller identification (ID) services to curb the rise of pesky and spam calls, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to sources cited in the report, operators intend to expand their operations to other cities in the upcoming weeks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The introduction of CNAP (calling name presentation) is viewed as a measure to reduce the rise in spam and fraudulent calls observed recently.

"Trials are beginning on limited numbers as we try and assess the feasibility of CNAP, where not only the number but even the name of the caller will be displayed during incoming calls,” the report quoted a senior executive as saying.

“We will be sharing the results of the trials with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) so that a practical and justifiable view of the proposed service can be taken," it said.

Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended that the government mandate the inclusion of CNAP on all mobile phones sold in India after a specified deadline following the notification. However, telecom operators objected to this proposal, citing technical difficulties.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio said this should "not be a mandatory service," asserting that "there will be many technical issues like an increased load on signalling and possible impact on latency and interconnection-related issues".

Airtel said there would likely be “techno-commercial challenges" involved in implementing the measure. The company said the CNAP would need to adhere to privacy laws.

"Privacy is an important consideration, and the framework is going to have to address the genuine concerns of users who may not be keen to share their details," Airtel said, as cited by the report.

Vodafone Idea suggested that CNAP should be implemented "as an optional service" and not imposed on telecommunications companies.

Also Read

60% still get 3 spam calls daily; individuals selling realty top offenders

Telcos collaborate with tech partners to curb unwanted calls, messages

DoT's 100-day agenda intact: Crackdown on rising spam calls, text messages

Shah Rukh Khan's production firm warns against fraudulent employment offers

Opening up several high band spectrum not enough for 5G, say telcos

Delhivery, Xpressbees venture into quick-commerce to meet soaring demand

Windfall tax on petroleum crude cut to Rs 3,250 per MT from Rs 5,200

Top IT services companies likely to focus on tiered hiring strategy

Gems, jewellery exports decline 5% to Rs 20,713 crore in May: GJEPC

Air conditioner manufacturers raise capacity to cater to demand surge

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TRAI to telcostelcos' revenueTelcostelecom operatorstelecom servicesTelecom regulatorTelecom Regulator Authority of IndiaTRAI BS Web ReportsAirtelReliance JioMukesh AmbaniVodafone case

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story