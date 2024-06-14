India's overall gems and jewellery exports in May declined 4.97 per cent to Rs 20,713.37 crore compared to the same period a year ago, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data showed.

The exports stood at Rs 21,795.65 crore ($2,646.92 million) during May 2023.

However, the total export of gold jewellery saw 13.1 per cent growth at Rs 5,507.71 crore in May 2024 as compared to Rs 4,807.71 crore in the same period a year ago.

Exports of silver jewellery also surged to Rs 1,103.72 crore last month from Rs 665.13 crore in May 2023.