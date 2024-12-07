Internet vital for life, shutdowns hurt banking, education: Telcos to govt

Telecom operators have urged the government to discourage states from issuing orders that temporarily shut down internet services, arguing that such actions cause significant disruption to citizens and hinder critical functions, including money transfers, subsidy transactions, and online education, according to a report by The Economic Times.

State governments sometimes implement internet shutdowns in specific areas to address law-and-order issues.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), telecom companies reported that since April 2024, there have been over 3,711 hours (equivalent to 154 days) of internet shutdowns across 11 telecom circles.

“It has been observed that state governments frequently impose internet shutdowns at various locations within the states by simply citing the temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, depriving the general public of essential telecommunication services during such periods,” said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) in the letter to DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

COAI represents major private telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Uninterrupted provision of internet services

The telecom sector has suggested that alternative solutions to address law-and-order issues should be considered, rather than resorting to temporary shutdowns. The industry advocates for the uninterrupted provision of internet services for essential activities like conducting examinations, the report said.

Regarding the Northeast region, where there have been 1,458 hours (more than 60 days) of internet shutdowns, COAI acknowledged that the law-and-order situation in Manipur may justify temporary service suspensions. However, it pointed out that districts like Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl in Manipur were deprived of mobile internet services for nearly 23 days.

“It is important to note that as per the new temporary suspension of telecommunication services rules, 2024, the duration of suspension order shall not exceed fifteen (15) calendar days,” COAI added. These new regulations under the Telecommunications Act have already been implemented.

The telecom industry emphasised that internet services have become integral to modern life, with approximately 90 per cent of essential services relying on online connectivity. These services range from transportation and e-commerce to food delivery, navigation, pharmaceuticals, online education, and digital payments for utilities and bills, including point-of-sale transactions.

“One of the biggest inadvertent fallouts of the internet shutdown is that people are not able to perform online banking transactions and online education. This leads to major disruption to the public at large,” said the telecom companies.

The industry also stressed that state authorities need to recognise that internet shutdowns not only disrupt current services but also hinder the progress of digital-based initiatives.

“In consideration of the evolving comprehensive digital landscape, it is essential that practicable alternatives should be explored by the authorities, rather than imposing complete internet shutdowns,” the telcos concluded.