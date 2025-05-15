Telecom sector sees strong fresher hiring intent for 1st half of 2025: Rpt

The Indian telecom sector is seeing stable workforce demand, with 45 per cent of companies surveyed indicating fresher hiring intent for the first half of 2025, according to a latest report.

The TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report (January-June 2025), which surveyed 649 companies across India, revealed that telecom remains a significant employment generator as the sector transitions to 5G networks, cloud-native architecture, and enhanced cyber resilience.

The telecom roles are blending with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago, the report noted.

While the sector witnessed a marginal decline from the 48 per cent freshers hiring intent reported in the previous half-year (July-December 2024), the momentum remains robust, driven by demand for specialised roles.

"As the world marks World Telecom Day, the Indian telecom sector continues its stable trajectory in workforce demand, with 45 per cent freshers hiring intent projected for the first half of 2025," it said.

Delhi (49 per cent), Ahmedabad (41 per cent) and Coimbatore (35 per cent) have recorded the highest demand for Radio Frequency (RF) engineers.

Network Security Analysts have the highest demand in Bangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur at 48 per cent, 43 per cent, and 38 per cent, respectively.

Field Technical Engineers' roles are required in Hyderabad (55 per cent), Kolkata (48 per cent) and Indore (43 per cent).

Pune (44 per cent) stood out for its focus on Junior DevOps Engineers, followed by Gurugram (40 per cent) and Kochi (35 per cent).

Among other cities, Chennai at 51 per cent, Nagpur at 45 per cent and Chandigarh at 37 per cent recorded the highest demand for Cloud Network Engineers.

"Freshers can find varied opportunities in the sector, but with domain-specific skills, particularly in network security, cloud computing, and DevOps. Certifications in RF Wireless Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Network Architecture have become increasingly relevant," it said.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech said, although the sector is expanding, employers are not just hiring to scale operations, but to future-proof their networks.

"They wish to future-proof their networks with specialised talent. This is where freshers with targeted certifications in RF, cybersecurity, and cloud ecosystems stand out," Rooj said.

"It's a signal for academic institutions to realign curriculum and for aspirants to skill up with agility," according to TeamLease.