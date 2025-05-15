Turkish, Azeri tourism off India travel map; up to 260% drop in bookings

Travel portals are seeing a sharp spike in cancellations of existing bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkiye — up to 260 per cent — alongside a drop in upcoming bookings, following the countries’ support for Pakistan amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

A spokesperson for Cleartrip said, “Over the past week, Indian travellers have made their sentiments clear, with cancellations rising by 260 per cent. In solidarity with the nation and in the interest of standing together during this time, we urge everyone to defer all non-essential travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan.”

MakeMyTrip said bookings on its platform have fallen by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent over the past week. “Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past week. In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkiye,” a spokesperson said.

The platform is among several that have discontinued all promotions and offers to discourage tourism to these countries and is advising against all non-essential travel to these destinations. “Since May 7, more than 50 per cent of holiday package bookings to these destinations have been cancelled, while many customers are opting to reschedule or switch to alternative locations,” said Sabina Chopra, chief operating officer and cofounder at Yatra Online, observing the shift in traveller sentiment. Turkiye and Azerbaijan have long been popular among Indian travellers, with 300,000 tourists from India visiting Turkiye in 2024 — a 20 per cent increase from the previous year. Azerbaijan received nearly 250,000 Indian visitors in 2024, up from over 60,000 in 2022 (2023 figures not available until the time of going to press).

Indian tour operators are also seeing a drop in future bookings, by at least a fifth of what they would usually get at this time. “Many of our members who do outbound as well have reported cancellations of 15–20 per cent. Turkiye used to be a favourable destination, but clearly, it has fallen out of favour,” said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. India rushed to provide massive humanitarian aid when a powerful earthquake hit Turkiye. However, the country siding with Pakistan has led to negative sentiment among Indians, with many shunning Turkish brands, and trades like fruit and marble imports being impacted, tourism sector insiders said.

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip said on X: “Estimated Indian tourist spend in Turkiye in 2023 was over ₹3,000 crore. India was one of the fastest growing source markets for Turkiye’s economy, where tourism makes up nearly 12 per cent of its GDP. Over 25 million Indians travel abroad every year. Even if 10 per cent of Indian tourists reconsider destinations based on national interest, it can shift thousands of crores in annual tourism spend.” “Turkiye gets a lot of tourists from other countries, but Indians are among the highest spenders, and the impact will be felt. Azerbaijan, being a smaller country, will feel the pinch more. There is a sense of anger among Indians against these countries,” said Ajay Prakash, vice-chairperson of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality.