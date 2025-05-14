Finance ministry considers 10% duty on key telecom gear amid tax disputes

The Union finance ministry is considering levying a 10 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on a key category of mobile tower components through a new product classification, aiming to curb the misuse of tariff exemptions and bolster domestic manufacturing.

This policy rethink comes against the backdrop of two high-profile disputes involving Samsung India and Nokia Solutions – which have claimed zero-duty benefits on the import of such items. The government, however, considers this as a case of misclassification.

Earlier this year, Samsung was served a $520 million tax demand for allegedly misclassifying the imports of remote radio heads (RRHs)