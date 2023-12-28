Home / Industry / News / Telecom Sector Skill Council aims to train, place 150,000 candidates in '25

Telecom Sector Skill Council aims to train, place 150,000 candidates in '25

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) is planning to train and place over 1.5 lakh candidates in telecom and related emerging technologies in the next financial year to reduce the demand-supply workforce gap.

The increasing convergence of telecom with the technology sector and especially the launch of 5G has resulted in a higher demand for skilled/unskilled/reskilled workforce in the industry.

"As we witness this increasing demand in the telecom workforce, TSSC aims to empower the youth in tier II, III cities and rural areas with digital and core telecom and tech skills. In the next fiscal year, we plan to train and place over 1.5 lakh candidates in telecom and related emerging technologies," TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said on Thursday.

The telecom sector is the third-largest industry in India that accounts for roughly 6.5 per cent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow and also by 2027, India is anticipated to account for 11 per cent of all 5G subscriptions worldwide, he said.

India has a good chance to close the growing demand-supply gap in the telecom sector by 2030, through proper reskilling and hiring strategies that target talent in tier II and III cities and university pass-outs, he added.

To help fill the talent gap this year, TSSC carried out several skill development projects like the Skill India mission's government schemes and the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0).

The government announced the fourth iteration of PMKVY aimed at skilling the youth for international opportunities and set up 30 Skill India International Centres across the country.

As of now, TelcoJobs, a platform connecting job seekers and employers to facilitate seamless recruitment in the telecom sector has registered over 2.5 lakh jobseekers and over 2,300 employers, he added.

Topics :5Gtelecom sectorsskilled workersPMKVY

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

