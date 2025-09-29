Tesla India begins Model Y deliveries, offers free home charging setup

Tesla India on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

Within two months, the company has started the deliveries of the Model Y; this marks a significant step forward and creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, the American electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

New Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary wall connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging, it added.

The redesigned Model Y, the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively, the company stated.