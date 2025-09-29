Home / Industry / News / Tesla India begins Model Y deliveries, offers free home charging setup

Tesla India begins Model Y deliveries, offers free home charging setup

Tesla India on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

Tesla Model Y
The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Within two months, the company has started the deliveries of the Model Y; this marks a significant step forward and creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, the American electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

New Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary wall connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging, it added.

The redesigned Model Y, the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively, the company stated.

Tesla said it will also start deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon.

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Teslaautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

