Textile ministry reopens PLI scheme for MMF, tech textiles till Aug 31

The Ministry of Textiles on Friday announced that it will invite fresh applications under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector, following requests from industry stakeholders.

“In view of the requests from the industry stakeholders, the Ministry of Textiles has decided to reopen the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme portal for inviting fresh applications from interested companies under the PLI Scheme for Textiles for MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles,” the ministry said in a statement. The application portal will remain open till 31 August.

The announcement comes at a time when the United States (US) has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. A 25 per cent tariff took effect on 7 August, with an additional 25 per cent set to kick in from 28 August. Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles are expected to be among the worst hit.

The Centre had approved the PLI scheme for textiles in September 2021, with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crore over five years, aimed at boosting the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel and fabrics, among other categories. So far, the Centre has approved 80 applicants under the scheme. During the current financial year, the government aims to disburse ₹500 crore as incentive under the PLI scheme. Over five years, the scheme is expected to attract fresh investments of more than ₹19,000 crore and create over 750,000 jobs.