Energy security among top priorities amid global tensions, says govt

The government considers energy security to be among its "top priorities" and has taken all necessary steps to ensure access to affordable energy for people, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a written response to a query also said the government pursues a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil and gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition.

He was asked details of the steps taken by the government to safeguard the country's strategic and energy interests amid global tension, and also whether the government has raised concerns with countries like the US regarding the "impact of sanctions" on India's petroleum imports from Russia and Iran.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7. The US president on Wednesday also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days on August 27. Jaishankar in his written response also said, "Government considers energy security to be among its top priorities and has taken all necessary steps to ensure access to affordable energy for the people of India." "Government pursues a multi-pronged strategy that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil & gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition," the ministry said.

He was also asked whether the recent geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, conflict in West Asia and sanctions imposed by Western countries, have had any impact on India's diplomatic and economic relations with affected countries. "Government constantly monitors all geopolitical developments having a bearing on India's national interest and responds appropriately to their impact with a view to safeguarding India's interests at bilateral, regional and global levels," he said. The government has also stated its readiness to contribute to efforts for mitigation and resolution of conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, he said. On the query related to the steps taken by the government to safeguard the country's strategic and energy interests, Jaishankar also said the government's decisions on international energy sourcing are based on "diverse market factors, including pricing and availabilities and keeping in mind India's national interests and priorities".