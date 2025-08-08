Home / Industry / News / Energy security among top priorities amid global tensions, says govt

Energy security among top priorities amid global tensions, says govt

The US president on Wednesday also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil

Parliament, New Parliament
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a written response to a query also said the government pursues a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil and gas (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
The government considers energy security to be among its "top priorities" and has taken all necessary steps to ensure access to affordable energy for people, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a written response to a query also said the government pursues a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil and gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition.

He was asked details of the steps taken by the government to safeguard the country's strategic and energy interests amid global tension, and also whether the government has raised concerns with countries like the US regarding the "impact of sanctions" on India's petroleum imports from Russia and Iran.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7.

The US president on Wednesday also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days on August 27.

Jaishankar in his written response also said, "Government considers energy security to be among its top priorities and has taken all necessary steps to ensure access to affordable energy for the people of India."  "Government pursues a multi-pronged strategy that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil & gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition," the ministry said.

He was also asked whether the recent geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, conflict in West Asia and sanctions imposed by Western countries, have had any impact on India's diplomatic and economic relations with affected countries.

"Government constantly monitors all geopolitical developments having a bearing on India's national interest and responds appropriately to their impact with a view to safeguarding India's interests at bilateral, regional and global levels," he said.

The government has also stated its readiness to contribute to efforts for mitigation and resolution of conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, he said.

On the query related to the steps taken by the government to safeguard the country's strategic and energy interests, Jaishankar also said the government's decisions on international energy sourcing are based on "diverse market factors, including pricing and availabilities and keeping in mind India's national interests and priorities".

"Necessary steps are also taken to sensitise all relevant stakeholders regarding any developments that could impact them. Government also remains engaged with the concerned countries on this matter," he added.

Jaishankar was also asked about the measures taken by the government to ensure safety and repatriation of Indian nationals, including students and workers, from conflict zones during the last year.

"Government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad. It has engaged with all relevant players including governments of other countries, to facilitate safe return of Indian nationals," he said.

The government's actions, including issuance of appropriate advisories through Indian Missions or Posts abroad, operating 24x7 helplines, engaging with Indian nationals through social media platforms, and undertaking evacuation, where necessary etc., have been "guided by the evolving situation in conflict zones," the minister said.



Topics :S JaishankarEnergyIndiaLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

