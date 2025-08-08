Infibeam to sell ecommerce unit to its subsidiary Rediff for Rs 800 crore

Fintech player Infibeam Avenues is set to sell its e-commerce platform and infrastructure business to its subsidiary Rediff for ₹800.39 crore as the company looks to explore synergies between the two verticals.

Infibeam’s stake in Rediff is expected to increase from 54.1 per cent to 82.7 per cent following the transaction.

Rediff is also evaluating capital-raising opportunities, including a potential initial public offering (IPO), to expand product growth and strengthen its position in the market.

Rediff’s ecosystem of offerings includes Rediffmail, an enterprise-grade email service; RediffPay for digital payments; and RediffOne, an integrated suite of business tools, which will now include e-commerce platform technology.

The transfer of business will be executed as a slump sale. This means the business will be sold in its entirety for a lump sum, without assigning separate values to individual assets or liabilities. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Rediff will operate the e-commerce platform under the RediffOne and Rediff Ecommerce brands. "At Infibeam, we are accelerating our leadership in India's payments and AI infrastructure, while Rediff is poised to dominate digital enterprise platforms and consumer commerce technology," said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues.

The company said it will now focus exclusively on ramping up CCAvenue’s digital payment ecosystem. It will also scale up artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic infrastructure services under Phronetic.AI. Rediff will focus on expanding Rediffmail, RediffPay, Rediff News Platform and RediffOne, along with the Rediff Ecommerce platform. Meanwhile, Infibeam’s consolidated net profit declined 12.3 per cent from ₹69.85 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) to ₹61.2 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, profit grew 24.7 per cent from ₹49.1 crore. Infibeam’s revenue from operations rose 71.8 per cent from ₹745 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹1,280.2 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, revenue grew 10.3 per cent from ₹1,160.5 crore in Q4FY25.