Thermal power plants have 68% of normative coal stocks, shows data

In view of the projected high demand for electricity, the power ministry has taken many steps which include mandatory running of imported coal-based plants in country to bridge the demand-supply gap

The ministry has also asked the domestic coal-based power plants to import coal for six per cent blending | file image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
As many as 184 thermal power plants with a total generation capacity of 211 GW have 68 per cent of normative coal stock levels amid rising electricity demand due to soaring temperatures in the country.

According to the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) May 3 daily report, 184 plants, that are monitored by the CEA, have 47.78 million tonnes of coal stocks against the normative level of 70.55 million tonnes.

This assumes significance in view of power ministry projections that peak demand will be 260 GW during this summer. The peak power demand was at an all-time high of 243 GW in September 2023.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day rose to 224.18 GW in April 2024 as against 215.88 GW in April 2023. The highest supply in a day has already touched 223.84GW on May 3, 2024, which is higher than 221.42 GW recorded in May 2023.

The peak power demand met was 219.37GW on May 1 and 222.03GW on May 2 this year.

In view of the projected high demand for electricity, the power ministry has taken many steps which include mandatory running of imported coal-based plants in the country to bridge the demand-supply gap.

The ministry has also asked the domestic coal-based power plants to import coal for six per cent blending.

The power sector experts say that power demand could have been more than 224GW recorded in April but the unseasonal spell of rain reduced the requirement for cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

They are of the view that the power demand may go to the projected level in May and June with soaring mercury levels.

Experts suggested that efforts should be made to improve the coal stocks at thermal power plants as mining of dry fuel would be affected during the Monsoon season. Power generation at hydropower plants is also affected due to maintenance and high flow of water during the rainy season.

However, the thermal plants can be run throughout the year provided they have sufficient coal stocks, they noted.

According to the CEA report of March, India's total installed power generation capacity is about 442GW including 211 GW coal-based, 47 GW hydro (over 25MW each), 82GW solar, 46GW wind energy and 10GW biomass.

First Published: May 05 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

