Time to cut litigation, review excessive regulation in power sector: Secy

He said the sector should not be burdened by regulations, but all essential reforms and regulations should be in place as the sector is becoming increasingly competitive. “Instead of following others’ rules, we should make our own rules that are suitable for us,” he said.
The CoE, jointly established by IIT Delhi, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the Grid Controller of India, is expected to be a national hub for regulatory research, capacity building, advisory support and knowledge dissemination. CERC chairperson Jishnu Barua, also present at the event, said regulations cannot rely simply on experience or intuition. “They must rest on rigorous analysis, robust data and cutting-edge research,” he said.