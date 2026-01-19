Delhi govt plans to upskill 120K registered construction workers

Delhi government, under the newly implemented Code of Social Security, has planned skill training of 1.20 lakh construction workers to improve their efficiency and ensure better job prospects, officials said on Monday.

The government agency Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board deals with the welfare of registered workers in the city.

The training is important for the construction workers who are one of the most vulnerable segments of the labour workforce, largely because the majority of them migrate from different regions of the country, especially villages, to Delhi in search of livelihood means, said a senior Delhi government officer.

Under the Code of Social Security, 2020, implemented by the Government of India in November last year, the Building Workers Welfare Board have been empowered to frame skill development and awareness schemes for the registered workers. The DBOCWW Board, moving in skilling of 1.20 lakh workers registered with it, has started the process to engage training partners, over a period of three years, with an aim to enhance their employability and livelihood opportunities, said the officer. The training partners will provide employment-relevant training aligned with recognised standards to equip the workers with practical skills for better job opportunities. The high-quality training in various trades such as masonry, bar bending and steel fixing, shuttering, electrical work, carpentry, painting and decoration, will ensure measurable outcomes and sustainable economic empowerment.