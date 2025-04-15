From chew toys to spa kits: Pet parenting gets serious in small-town India

India’s online pet care segment witnessed a 95 per cent year-on-year increase in sales during FY25, reflecting a significant surge in demand across both major cities and smaller towns, according to a report by e-commerce enablement firm Unicommerce.

This growth is being driven by rising interest in specialised and premium products such as nutrient-dense food, de-shedding conditioners, pet serums, and hygiene-related items. What was once a niche, metro-centric market has expanded into Tier II and III towns, signalling broader cultural acceptance of pet parenting, the report said.

While metropolitan and Tier I regions recorded a staggering 120 per cent rise in order volumes, Tier II cities followed with a 75 per cent uptick, and Tier III towns saw a 60 per cent increase. Key markets in the metro and Tier I categories include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, cities like Indore, Nagpur, Surat, Rajkot, and Lucknow led Tier II growth, while smaller towns such as Panjim, Ernakulam, Udupi, and Rupnagar emerged as Tier III hotspots, the report noted.

How are Indian consumer habits changing in pet care?

Consumer habits have shifted significantly in how people shop for pet care, the report noted. Brand-owned websites recorded over 300 per cent growth in prepaid orders, while online marketplaces saw a 200 per cent jump in cash-on-delivery purchases. Digital-first pet care brands are gaining popularity due to subscription models, curated meal plans, and at-home grooming kits.

“We are building a community for pet parents to help them learn and understand the needs of their pets. With technology ingrained in our business, we are expanding our omnichannel operations to seamlessly cater to the rising needs of our customers,” said Ashish Anthony, founder of Just Dogs.

The product mix in demand has diversified considerably. From therapeutic foods enriched with probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids to personalised accessories and sleep solutions, consumers are seeking more holistic care for their pets. Additionally, increased awareness around pet health and hygiene has driven sales of grooming tools, specialty shampoos, and dental care items.

Also Read

Pet care industry seeing aggressive growth in India

Spending on pets in India touched $3.6 billion in 2024, up from $1.6 billion in 2019, according to a Redseer report. Products now account for 48 per cent of this spending, while services make up the remaining 52 per cent. The report forecasts the market will grow to $7 billion by 2028.

The pet population has also grown from 26 million in 2019 to 32 million in 2024. A part of this growth stems from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered a wave of stray adoptions and pet rescues as people sought companionship during lockdowns.

Gen Z pet owners are adopting a more informed and involved approach to pet care, prioritising frequent vet visits, premium grooming services, and exploring offerings such as pet boarding and insurance — areas still relatively new in India, the report added.

Ecommerce’s growing role in the pet care market boom

Ecommerce currently accounts for 6–8 per cent of India’s pet care market by value. Digital platforms have carved out 20 per cent of the market for pet accessories and 16 per cent for food and treats. These figures are expected to rise as digital access improves and online-first players continue to innovate.

The ecosystem now includes platforms offering not just products but also services such as pet grooming, training, and veterinary consultations — often bundled into subscription plans or app-based solutions.

“As pet parenting reaches new heights, we see technology as a key enabler in delivering seamless, end-to-end experiences for today’s pet families,” said Ankur Gupta, IT head of online pet store Zigly.

How is the pet care industry faring globally — and where does India stand?

Globally, the pet care industry is poised to grow from $320 billion to nearly $500 billion by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The US remains the global leader in both market size and pet population.

However, India’s growth story is tempered by broader economic challenges such as wage stagnation, uneven growth, and subdued consumption. The lack of pet-friendly infrastructure — including parks, public transport, and hotels — continues to present barriers for many Indian pet owners.

India still lags behind global pet ownership trends. The US has over 10 times the number of pets per household, with Germany ranking second. Pet ownership in India has increased by 4–5 per cent since 2019, indicating significant room for growth.