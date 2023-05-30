Home / Industry / News / Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23

Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23

Infosys is the only IT firm whose net client addition remained flat at 23 in FY23. All the other firms added fewer clients

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's top four IT firms saw an almost 40 per cent drop in large net client additions in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) as compared to FY22, according to a report in The Economic Times.
The big four IT firms -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro -- added 80 large clients, who are classified as clients who provide deals in the $10 million and $100 million range, in FY23 versus 132 clients in FY22, according to ET’s analysis.

Infosys is the only IT firm whose net client addition remained flat at 23 in FY23. All the other firms added fewer clients. TCS added 33 clients in FY23, recording a drop of 57 per cent over FY22. Wipro added 14 clients in FY23 as compared to 27 in FY22, registering a fall of almost 48.1 per cent. HCL had 21 large client additions in FY23 compared to 30 in the year-ago period.
“Transformational spending will continue now that technology is central to every company’s strategy. But given the macro environment, companies are slowing discretionary spending. This is why we continue to see strong demand for outsourcing, mixed with softened demand for consulting and project-based work,” Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader of India Research at global tech research firm ISG, told The Economic Times.

Industry experts said that the major causes behind the decline in client additions are a slowdown in discretionary spending and weak macros, when compared to the demand upcycle last year. Firms like HCLTech and LTIMindtree noted that clients are giving importance to projects that give them quicker returns and preferring cost-saving deals to reinvest capital into transformation projects.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Omron to establish first Indian medical devices factory in Tamil Nadu

New flights based on flyer-handling capacity at security checks: BCAS

Tamil Nadu signs business pacts worth Rs 800 crore with Japanese companies

Sustainable mining technology need of the hour: Minister Pralhad Joshi

Solar capacity installations down by 48% during Jan-Mar: Marcom report

Topics :IT sectorIT companiesInfosys TCSBS Web ReportsWiproHCL Tech

First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story