Top Indian cos sees a 40% jump in sexual harassment complaints in FY24



Reports from some of India's largest companies indicate a significant rise in sexual harassment complaints during FY24, highlighting an emerging trend toward enhanced corporate transparency. Data compiled by Complykaro, an advisory firm specialising in POSH compliance, reveals a 40.4 per cent surge in sexual harassment complaints, with 268 more cases filed compared to the previous financial year, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the data, the BSE 30 companies collectively recorded 932 complaints in FY24, up from 664 in FY23.

Increased POSH awareness spurs reporting Members of POSH committees attribute this increase to growing awareness among women professionals regarding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) law, as well as efforts by several companies to foster a culture that supports the reporting of such incidents, the report said.



The report quoted Vishal Kedia, POSH expert at Complykaro, as saying, “This indicates increased awareness among employees which is leading to real change as more women are coming forward and lodging complaints.”



Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO of the POSH advisory firm Kelp, noted that harassment cases have always existed, but there is now greater awareness among both women and companies, resulting in more cases being reported.

Banking, tech firms see spike in POSH cases

The majority of companies that reported an uptick in complaints are from the banking and technology sectors, both of which have a younger workforce and a higher proportion of female employees, the report said.



ICICI Bank experienced the largest rise in the number of complaints, with 133 cases reported in FY24, compared to 43 in FY23, 46 in FY22, and 33 in FY21.



In FY24, TCS recorded 110 cases, a significant increase from 49 in FY23, 36 in FY22, and 27 in FY21. Infosys saw 98 cases in FY24, compared to 78 in FY23, 25 in FY22, and 16 in FY21. Tech Mahindra registered 93 cases in FY24, rising from 74 in FY23, 45 in FY22, and 30 in FY21. HDFC Bank reported 77 cases in FY24, up from 68 in FY23, 51 in FY22, and 47 in FY21, the report said.



Axis Bank had 36 cases in FY24, slightly higher than 34 in FY23, following 45 in FY22 and 39 in FY21. Tata Steel saw a significant drop in reported sexual harassment cases, with 21 cases in FY24 compared to 38 in FY23, 22 in FY22, and 21 in FY21, the report added.