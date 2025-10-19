Tracking Diwali lights: High footfall boosts sales across categories

This Diwali, footfall in Delhi’s markets has surged, giving retailers reason to smile. Shops across Lajpat Nagar and other markets are bustling as customers flood stores, lifting sales of apparel, jewellery, and festive decor.

“The buzz is back at the malls. We are seeing green shoots with the rate cuts and income tax rebates aiding demand sentiment at retail touch points. We are hopeful of double-digit growth in H2FY26,” said Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail.

Lajpat Nagar’s central market is awash with lights and floral facades, while every 50 meters, cart pullers selling diyas and buntings are surrounded by groups. Apparel stores are reporting long billing queues, and jewellery counters

are crowded with shoppers hunched over displays. Shreya Chaudhary, 35, is shopping for home décor. “For a Diwali party that I'm hosting, I need new brass lamps, diyas, and flowers,” she says. The distinctive fragrance of yellow and orange marigolds and dhoop hangs heavy in the air, amplifying the festive mood. Crowds are particularly drawn to crackers this year. After years of bans, the Delhi government, after the Supreme Court’s nod, lifted restrictions on green firecrackers. Across Delhi and NCR, stalls selling crackers — green and otherwise — have popped up overnight, attracting eager families. “There is a certain joy in bursting crackers that my kids haven’t really experienced. I’m buying some flowerpots and sparklers for them this year,” says a Preet Vihar resident. Another shopper adds: “Sparklers add a certain charm and glee to the festivities. I won't burst too many, but I will definitely buy some this year.”

For retailers and brands, this year’s festival season has come with great expectations. “There is a definite change in the mood,” says Sidharth Bindra, managing director of Biba. The brand’s festival collection has already seen a “good response” in initial weeks. Yet not everyone is seeing a surge. According to Mayank Mohanlal, partner and CEO at Mohanlal Sons, known for men’s celebration wear, “Demand picked up in September during Navratri, but that enthusiasm faded after Dussehra. Compared to last year’s Diwali, we expect low single-digit growth.” FMCG demand has also varied. Biscuit major Parle Products expects 12-15 per cent growth. “We are witnessing an uptick in demand in both rural and urban India, led by factors including the recent GST rate cut and festival cheer,” says Mayank Shah, vice-president.