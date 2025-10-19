No major releases, BO collection this Diwali may see up to 60% dip

Contrary to the previous years when Diwali shone brighter with big movie releases, this year, the festival will not see any A-list stars on the silver screen, which, according to trade analysts, could lead to a dip in the box office collection by up to 60 per cent.

Last year’s Diwali saw two major Hindi films being released, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again. This Diwali will see Maddock Film’s Thamma, the fifth part of its horror-comedy universe starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, being released on October 21. Apart from Thamma, another Hindi romantic film, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, will be released on Tuesday.

“Last Diwali’s double-franchise clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 contributed over ₹600 crore in domestic gross (box office), nearly a 10th of India’s annual Hindi box office. This year’s Thamma–Deewaniyat pairing, however, is projected to deliver around ₹250 crore, marking a contraction of nearly 60 per cent,” said Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director, Karmic Films, a film production and distribution company. Meanwhile, Girish Wankhede, a film trade analyst, said that Thamma will collect around ₹20 crore to ₹25 crore on its opening day at the box office, and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, featuring actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role, will collect around ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore on day one. In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's day-one collection in India was ₹35.5 crore, and Singham Again's opening day collection was ₹43.5 crore, according to Sacnilk.

“The overall collection of Diwali releases will be less by about 40 to 50 per cent than last year’s strong franchise releases,” he noted. Wadhwa added that the genres of Diwali releases will still attract audiences to theatres with the successful box office runs of Stree (a part of the same universe) and the recent success of Rane’s re-released film, Sanam Teri Kasam. ALSO READ: Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur Ashish Pandey, head, programming and strategic initiatives, MovieMax Cinemas, said that this year's films are also anticipated to deliver excellent numbers, as in recent months, the genre these films represent has broken out and delivered massive box office numbers.

While last year’s Diwali weekend was among the best festival weekends for the multiplex chain in India, cinema exhibitors still anticipate a positive growth in their footfalls. “It’s heartening to see that the festive energy is being driven not only by star-led blockbusters but also by fresh, content-rich films,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO), revenue and operations, PVR INOX. “With Thamma building solid pre-release buzz and impressive advance bookings, we’re expecting another strong weekend ahead. Regional cinema continues to lead momentum in the South, while Hindi and family entertainers are adding to the nationwide festive cheer. Overall, the Diwali period is shaping up to be one of the most promising weekends of the year for PVR INOX.”

Additionally, a few days before the Diwali festival on October 20, Friday saw several South Indian-language films being released, like Bison, a Tamil-language sports drama; Diesel, a Tamil-language action thriller; and another Tamil-language comedy-adventure film, Dude, along with Telusu Kada, a Telugu-language romantic comedy film. While Diwali typically sees the release of two major Hindi films, this year’s slightly lighter Hindi slate for the season allows regional films more space to shine, giving audiences a richer and more diverse cinematic experience across languages, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer (COO), cinemas, BookMyShow. “It’s not a collapse of audience sentiment, but a reflection of softer IP (intellectual property) strength and a festival frame driven more by content than by brand recall. This year feels like a correctional Diwali rather than a celebratory one,” Wadhwa said, adding that these releases will test whether audience loyalty now follows content instead of major franchises.