Govt to tighten rules for sale of oral formulations containing alcohol

In a bid to tighten regulatory control over alcohol content in cough syrups and tinctures, the Centre has released draft rules to bring certain categories of such oral formulations containing alcohol under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

According to the proposed rule change dated October 18, all oral formulations containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in bottles of more than 30 millilitres (ml), will come under Schedule H1.

Schedule H1 is a category under India’s Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which includes prescription drugs that require strict monitoring, including mandatory maintenance of sales records and prescription retention by pharmacies.

This comes after the matter was discussed at the 66th meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) on June 17 this year, chaired by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). “The proposed amendment is expected to enhance control over the availability and dispensation of medicinal preparations with high alcohol content and address potential misuse, especially in vulnerable populations,” an official in the know said. In another move to curb counterfeiting of medicines, the health ministry has also proposed draft rules to mandate QR codes on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs listed under the NDPS Act.

As of now, QR coding is mandatory for the top 300 best-selling brands listed in Schedule H2 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which are required to have a QR code or barcode for tracking and authentication. This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been seeing increased cases of medicine batches being found not of standard quality (NSQ). While the codes are used to check active substances in the drug and track movement, the government is also exploring including details of all excipients in the medicine, according to officials in the know. An excipient is a constituent of a medicine other than the active substances, added in the formulation for a specific purpose.