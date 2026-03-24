Trai introduces graded penalties for delays in tariff reporting by telcos

Trai also introduced a new clause, mandating interest at 2 per cent above State Bank of India's (SBI’s) one-year marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) in case the penalties are not paid up, where partial months will be treated as full months for calculations, as per changes made in the Telecommunication Tariff (Seventy Second Amendment) Order, 2026.

The Clause 7A, dealing with excess charges, has been removed to avoid overlap with other regulations. The regulator has discretion to waive or reduce penalties where a service provider furnishes credible reasons for the delay. Trai issued the amendment after deliberations with stakeholders, having first introduced the draft changes in October last year.

While tariff itself falls under forbearance, the regulator said filing tariffs by telecom service providers "cannot be treated as a minor or merely procedural requirement. On the contrary, it constitutes a fundamental regulatory obligation and forms the backbone of the forbearance regime”.

In its explanatory memorandum, Trai justified the graded structure. "Introducing graded financial disincentives shall ensure that the penalty imposed is proportionate to the gravity of the contravention, the intent of the service provider, and the impact of the violation," the regulator said.