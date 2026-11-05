Trai proposes new satcom provider category, issues D2D connectivity norms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday issued recommendations enabling satellite network providers to offer their capacities to satellite service providers and telecom service providers under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The business-to-business model, which the regulator refers to as Satellite Communication Network-as-a-Service (SCNaaS), could open up another route for existing satellite broadband providers like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications as well as new players, as long as they were to take a separate authorisation as prescribed by Trai.

They can partner with satellite network providers that have spectrum assigned to them, or seek appropriate satellite spectrum from the government to provide their services.

Trai has recommended that mobile satellite spectrum (MSS) and terrestrial mobile spectrum should be permitted for satellite-based direct-to-device (D2D) services, subject to regulatory and technical conditions. This could also allow D2D connectivity to percolate in India, the regulator said, as telecom operators could partner with satellite companies to offer the service on compatible mobile phones. For this, Trai has recommended that the government should encourage smartphone manufacturers to include the necessary modules which support the L and S satellite bands in future handsets to be sold in the country. Trai also proposed that D2D satellite services be allowed using the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum -- used for mobile telephony -- on a non-interference and non-protection basis, without waiting for the outcome of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. The recommended bands include 600 megahertz (MHz), 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz.

The regulator has stated that the SCNaaS authorisation includes national coverage with a validity of 20 years, which can be renewed for another 20 years. Within that satellite spectrum, Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) or MSS, would be assigned for upto five years, with the government allowed to extend the period by another two years. An authorisation fee of 8 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), with no minimum authorisation fee, has been proposed. The recommendations include an annual minimum spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz (airwaves or spectrum unit) where the government assigns FSS or MSS spectrum to a satellite network provider. An entry fee of ₹37.5 lakh has been mandated for a Satellite Communication Network provider, along with minimum equity and net worth requirements of ₹60 lakh each.