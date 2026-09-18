Trai tightens anti-spam rules, brings AI-based detection under framework
Under the amended regulations, telecom service providers will identify numbers with a high probability of being used for sending spam and share the information among themselves
Under the amended regulations, telecom service providers will identify numbers with a high probability of being used for sending spam and share the information among themselves
Telecom regulator Trai on Friday tightened its framework to curb Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC), incorporating artificial intelligence-based detection of suspected spam into its regulations and introducing consumer appeal mechanism.
Under the amended regulations, telecom service providers will identify numbers with a high probability of being used for sending spam and share the information among themselves.
Where five or more numbers associated with a sender are flagged within 10 days, further investigation and graded action will follow, including KYC re-verification, physical verification, barring of outgoing services and disconnection in cases of repeated violations.
Trai has also defined Application-to-Person or A2P calls as calls initiated by an application, software system or automated platform without direct human dialling, including autodialling, robocalls and pre-recorded or artificial voice technologies.
Entities using A2P calls will have to pre-declare their use and the numbers being used to their telecom service provider, while calls made without such declaration will be treated as UCC. A termination charge of up to 5 paise per minute has also been introduced for A2P calls, with specified exemptions.
"A2P calls made through any numbering series designated by authority for regulated commercial calls, and authority-authorised calls are exempted from termination charges," Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) said.
The amendments also strengthen complaint-based action.
Trai has also strengthened safeguards against misuse of headers and content templates and prohibited call-management applications from blanket blocking, filtering or spam-tagging calls from designated 140xx, 1600xx and 1601xx series.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 3:58 PM IST