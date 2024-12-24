Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Trai to come out with recommendation for satcom spectrum 'very soon'

Trai to come out with recommendation for satcom spectrum 'very soon'

Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services in the second week of November

telecom spectrum
Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom regulator Trai will issue recommendations on rules for satellite spectrum allocation very soon, an official said on Monday.

The government will evaluate recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and thereafter decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies, which will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services in the country.

In response to a question on the recommendation on satcom spectrum rules during an event on National Consumer Day, Trai Chairman A K Lahoti said it will be issued "very soon".

Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services in the second week of November.

Telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel want spectrum for full mobility across the country should be allocated through auctions only. However, Elon Musk's Starlink and global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper and other satellite communication companies back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

With battle lines between terrestrial players and satellite aspirants clearly drawn, Trai's marathon open-house discussion stretched for several hours and saw telcos Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel banding together and speaking in unison about the need for a level-playing field as India works out the norms for satcom spectrum.

Also Read

Govt to release guidelines on pesky calls next month: Consumer Affairs secy

No satellite spectrum allocation on first-come, first-served basis: Scindia

No disruption on Day 1 of mandatory message traceability: Trai officials

Premium

Banks compliant with Trai's new regulations on message traceability

Trai's new message norms: Your OTPs safe, but spam may have a hard time

Jio, which has made a case for the auction of satellite spectrum, on Friday said it is "not afraid of competition" but that 'same services same rules' must apply.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm had approached a retired Supreme Court judge for a legal opinion, which says that Trai's consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communications seems to have completely sidestepped the issue of level-playing field with ground-based telecom networks.

Musk's Starlink and other global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

During the open house discussion, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director, Starlink Satellite Communications, said Indian users want satellite broadband services and these "intelligent consumers" have the right to choose an operator who will provide them with an affordable, high-quality service.

Starlink prices for any country are readily available on its website, and it is proud of making satellite broadband affordable for users who have so far been unserved, he pointed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raise import duty on petchem to protect domestic industry: Ficci asks govt

Online pharmacy operating losses to reduce in FY26, predicts CRISIL

Premium

CRISIL analysis: Sprint towards power sector's 500 Gw of green energy goal

Premium

CRISIL analysis: Exports, domestic demand to drive pharma sector's growth

Impact of July's tariff hike by telcos almost over, analysts believe

Topics :TRAI telecom servicesTelecom regulatorTelecom spectrum

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story