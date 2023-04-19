Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

“Regular updates from TSPs have continued, but a meeting will be called to see how to solve the issue of 5G coverage varying in many urban pockets. This issue of different signal densities may be discussed next week,” a senior Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) official said.

Mean levels of 5G connectivity have risen across cities where the service has been launched by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But the government wants to discuss the wide gap in connectivity in many urban areas, officials said.