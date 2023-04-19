Home / Industry / News / Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Initial reports showed widespread problems with call drops, poor audio connectivity from 5G users

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
The Centre is set to call the two telecom service providers (TSPs) — Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel — soon to discuss the lack of uniformity in 5G coverage in urban areas. At the same meeting, the government is also set to take stock of the nationwide 5G roll out in the coming weeks. 
Mean levels of 5G connectivity have risen across cities where the service has been launched by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But the government wants to discuss the wide gap in connectivity in many urban areas, officials said.
“Regular updates from TSPs have continued, but a meeting will be called to see how to solve the issue of 5G coverage varying in many urban pockets. This issue of different signal densities may be discussed next week,” a senior Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) official said.

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

