ONDC - NRAI working together to shape a robust framework for food business

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in a joint statement denied any pause or withdrawal of engagement.

The collaboration between NRAI and ONDC remains active, deliberate, and forward-looking. In fact, both organisations are working more strategically than ever to shape a robust, inclusive framework that supports the growth and digital empowerment of food businesses across the country, said the joint statement.

Several restaurant members had told Business Standard that there could be a tie-up with Rapido.

Sagar Daryani, president, NRAI, said: “We have not paused anything. Our engagement with ONDC is ongoing and purposeful. We are currently in the process of building a viable and scalable model and engaging in discussions through ONDC's Food Council, which includes participation of all stakeholders, like restaurateurs, Network Participants, and NRAI.”

He further added: “This is not a step back — it's a step forward, focused on doing this right. We continue to believe in the transformative power of ONDC’s open, interoperable network for our members and the broader food service ecosystem. Hoping to make this viable and work together.”

NRAI’s involvement with the ONDC network has always been rooted in the larger vision of enabling restaurants to participate in digital commerce on equitable and transparent terms. As the network matures and its leadership evolves, NRAI is aligning its engagement in a way that ensures long-term value creation for its members.

Marichi Mathur, SVP at ONDC, said: “We have an ongoing engagement with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), and together, we are working to build an inclusive, transparent, and interoperable network that empowers lakhs of restaurants and food brands to participate in digital commerce on their own terms. This partnership is crucial to driving access, visibility, and equitable growth for food businesses of all sizes — from neighbourhood outlets to national brands. We are exploring innovative pathways that benefit both industry stakeholders and consumers.”