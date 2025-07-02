Home / Industry / News / 59% users say app taxi services still unfair despite new govt rules: Survey

59% users say app taxi services still unfair despite new govt rules: Survey

A nationwide survey reveals 59% of app-based taxi users still face issues like ride cancellations, surge pricing, and poor driver behaviour, despite new government rules aimed at reforming the sector

cab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps
The Department of Consumer Affairs has identified 13 of the most commonly used dark patterns on ecommerce websites and mobile apps
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A whopping 59 per cent of app-based taxi users still face unfair trade practices and poor service, according to a recent survey by LocalCircles. This is despite the government introducing new rules to fix these issues.
 
The survey, which took responses from over 75,000 people across 325+ districts, found that the main issues users faced were ride cancellations, surge pricing, and long waiting times.
  • 82 per cent of users said drivers cancelled their rides, up from 75 per cent in 2023
  • 62 per cent reported surge pricing, the same as in 2023
  • 53 per cent faced long wait times, rising from 48 per cent last year
  • 45 per cent were charged cancellation fees, nearly double the 23 per cent in 2023
“Drivers cancelling rides, surge pricing and long waiting times are top issues app taxi users have faced in the last 12 months; 1 in 2 experienced cancellations by the driver,” said the survey.
 
The survey also pointed out that many users continue to face problems with drivers and vehicle condition:

* 25 per cent dealt with rude drivers, up from 8 per cent in 2023

* 31 per cent found dirty vehicles

* 6 per cent raised safety concerns, the same as last year

Why are drivers cancelling rides?

A large number — 74 per cent of users — said drivers cancelled trips after learning the destination or that payment would be digital. Although this is an improvement from 84 per cent in 2023, it remains a major concern. 
 
“About 74 per cent app taxi users say that drivers cancel rides when they find out that the payment mode is digital, or the destination isn’t convenient to them or both,” according to the survey.

Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, giving app-based taxi services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido the go-ahead to charge up to twice the base fare during peak hours, up from the earlier 1.5x limit. During off-peak hours, the fare can not drop below 50 per cent of the base rate. States have three months to roll out these changes.
 
The new rules also penalise unfair ride cancellations:

* If drivers cancel rides without valid reasons after accepting them, they will be fined 10 per cent of the fare, with a cap of ₹100

* Passengers cancelling without a good reason will face the same penalty

 
State governments will now fix base fares for different vehicle types, including bike taxis and auto-rickshaws. Aggregators must give drivers at least 80 per cent of the fare, and they must clear payments as often as agreed in their contracts.

Despite new rules, users still unhappy

Even though the new rules aim to protect consumers and give drivers a fairer share of the fare, many users remain dissatisfied. About 59 per cent of the respondents said unfair practices and poor service still continue, while only 18 per cent noticed any improvement.
 
However, the number of users who saw no change dropped from 70 per cent in 2023 to 59 per cent, suggesting "some progress but not enough".
 
A strong majority — 82 per cent — want the government to set basic common standards for all app-based taxi services and drivers. This number remains unchanged since last year. 
 
“A total of 82 per cent of app taxi users believe the government should bring basic common standards for shared services like app taxi aggregators and their drivers,” added the survey findings.

New competitors, but challenges remain

The survey comes at a time of major change in the industry. The government plans to launch ‘Sahkar Taxi’, a cooperative-based service that lets drivers keep their full earnings without paying commissions to platforms. States like Karnataka, Goa, and West Bengal have also started their own taxi apps, but these haven’t always lived up to expectations.
 
Meanwhile, new companies like Rapido have entered the four-wheeler taxi market, but users say they still face problems with pricing, reliability, and service quality.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI marks Reliance Com loan as 'fraud', reports Anil Ambani to RBI

Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk

Foxconn's Chinese engineers called back, disrupting Apple's India expansion

Premium

FMCG firms see mild Q1 recovery; price-led growth remains subdued

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

Topics :CabTaxi appsTaxi faresCab driverUberOla app

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story