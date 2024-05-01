Home / Industry / News / Truck rentals tepid, commercial vehicle sales skid in April, says report

Truck rentals tepid, commercial vehicle sales skid in April, says report

'Seasonal fruits, including mangoes, kept some hubs busy. While there was a decline in truck rental, the fleet occupancy remained around 70 per cent'

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Rentals on key truck routes decreased or stagnated in April over March 2024, according to the Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly logistics research report by Shriram Finance.

During the month, the Delhi-Kolkata and Bengaluru-Kolkata routes saw significant declines of 2.3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, the Bengaluru-Mumbai rental increased by 3.3 per cent on a monthly basis. Other routes that saw declines in rentals during the month include Delhi-Mumbai (1.3 per cent), Delhi-Chennai (0.5 per cent), Delhi-Bengaluru (1.4 per cent), Mumbai-Kolkata (1.6 per cent), Guwahati-Mumbai (1.1 per cent), and Kolkata-Guwahati (0.8 per cent). Rentals on the Delhi-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Chennai routes remained at the March level. "Seasonal fruits, including mangoes, kept some hubs busy. While there was a decline in truck rental, the fleet occupancy remained around 70 per cent," the report said.

In April 2024, goods carrier sales were down 7 per cent to 64,732 units, compared to 69,364 units during the same month last year. On a monthly basis, sales were down by 6 per cent. Despite a month-on-month decline in e-Rickshaw with cart sales, there was a substantial year-on-year increase, suggesting growing adoption and support for electric mobility. e-Rickshaw sales were up by 48 per cent on an annual basis.

Sales in the three-wheeler (goods) category were up by 3 per cent in April 2024 to 8,198 units, compared to 7,980 units in April 2023. "The 31 per cent year-on-year increase in bus sales indicates a potential expansion in public transportation services. The sales of goods carriers, commercial tractors, and agricultural trailers dropped due to seasonal variations and rising interest rates. Growth in sales of motorcycles/scooters remained steady, while that of motor cars dropped," the report added. Compared to the same time last year, motorcycle sales were up by 27 per cent, motor cars by 7 per cent, and construction equipment vehicles by 43 per cent.

Topics :Shriram GroupTruck salescommercial vehicle

First Published: May 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

