India travel sentiment shifts: Turkey, Azerbaijan visas drop by 42%

Atlys, a visa processing platform, reports a 42 per cent decrease in visa applications for Turkey and Azerbaijan, as Indian traveller sentiment shifted away from the two countries following their support to Pakistan when tensions escalated between India and Pakistan earlier this month.

Within 36 hours of the escalation, 60 per cent of users exited the visa application process midway for these two countries. Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys, stated that the reaction was distinct. He noted that travellers shifted plans based on information and available alternatives. Atlys has paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan. Business Standard had previously reported that travel portals and tour operators had stopped taking bookings to these countries, while cancellations of previous travel plans were up 260 per cent.

The first quarter of 2025 saw a 64 per cent increase in applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan compared to the same period in 2024. Istanbul, Cappadocia and Baku had been popular choices for Indian travellers, data from the visa processing firm showed.

Metro cities show a 53 per cent drop in Turkey-bound applications from places like Delhi and Mumbai. Tier 2 cities, including Indore and Jaipur, experienced a smaller decline of 20 per cent.

Group visa requests, including family trips, fell by 49 per cent. Solo and couple applications saw a 27 per cent decrease. This indicates that larger travel groups, often planning well in advance, responded more quickly than individual travellers.

Atlys data also show that travellers aged 25 to 34 accounted for over 70 per cent of mid-process application drop-offs for Turkey. Women travellers were 2.3 times more likely to reinitiate applications for Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.

As Turkey and Azerbaijan saw reduced interest, other destinations gained popularity. Applications to Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt increased by up to 31 per cent. These countries are now attracting travellers who previously considered Baku and Istanbul.

Atlys expects this trend to continue even as Southeast Asia-bound travel from India may see a rebound by June and July. This rebound could be led by travellers from metros, younger age groups and digitally savvy users planning short international trips.