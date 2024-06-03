Two-wheeler sales dip in May due to weak marriage season; exports rise

Domestic two-wheeler wholesales in May were muted across major manufacturers, impacted by a weak marriage season compared to last year. Among the major players, only TVS Motor Company posted a seven per cent rise in domestic two-wheeler sales.

Most companies saw substantial gains in their export markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sector watchers felt that the weak marriage season was behind the muted sales growth in May. Marriages typically boost two-wheeler buying. HSBC Global Research stated, “Our discussion with channel partners suggests, although two-wheeler sales were impacted by the weak marriage season, we expect good demand in the upcoming festive season.”

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, sold 498,123 units this May compared to 519,474 units sold in the same period last year, marking a decline of 4.11 per cent. Bajaj Auto, another leading player, experienced a 3 per cent drop, selling 188,340 units compared to 194,811 units sold last year. Eicher Motors, the makers of Royal Enfield bikes, also reported an 8 per cent decline in its sales, standing at 71,010 units as opposed to 77,461 units last May.

Going against the trend, TVS reported that its two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 7 per cent, increasing from 252,690 units last May to 271,140 units in May 2024. The company did not respond to queries at the time of going to press.

However, exports offered a brighter picture for several companies. Hero MotoCorp achieved a significant 67.24 per cent growth in exports, reaching 18,673 units from 11,165 units last year. “Hero MotoCorp registered a growth in its export volumes during the month and continues to see increased demand for the VIDA V1 electric scooter. The company is gearing up for an energetic upcoming period with a slew of product launches and business expansions,” the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj's exports also increased by 4 per cent, reaching 117,142 units compared to 112,885 units in the same period last year. Similarly, TVS and Eicher Motors saw increases of 33 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The increase in exports from Eicher Motors highlights the increasing demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles internationally. The export growth has been mainly fuelled by a low base last year and overall positive demand from the global markets.