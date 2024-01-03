Home / Industry / News / U'khand HC seeks reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land to firms

U'khand HC seeks reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land to firms

It was claimed in the PIL that the land has been allotted to industrial companies by SIDCUL, Haridwar without following the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for January 9 | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Nainital

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land in SIDCUL Haridwar to companies.

Hearing a PIL that contended that provisions of environment impact assessment 2006 were not followed by SIDCUL in the allotments, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma asked SIDCUL to submit its reply on it within a week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for January 9.

In the Environment Impact Assessment, a provision of green belt has been made on the land allotted to the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (SIDCUL) to protect the environment.

It was claimed in the PIL that the land has been allotted to industrial companies by SIDCUL, Haridwar without following the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Sales of homes up to Rs 50 lakh dip 16% last year; total sales 10-yr high

Competition among Delhi, Noida airports expected to be intense: CAPA India

Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

DGCA imposes penalties worth Rs 2.75 cr on India carriers in 2023

2024 to be 'good year' for smartphone industry: Xiaomi India President

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandHigh CourtReal Estate

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story