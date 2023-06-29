UN telecom body ITU accepts India's inputs on 6G technology framework

UN body International Telecom Union has accepted India's inputs on the 6G technology framework, indicating the country's crucial role in the development of next-generation high-speed technology, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI), the Indian administration has played a critical role in getting ubiquitous connectivity accepted as a key usage scenario.

"India is emerging as a key player in the development of 6G technology. ITU has recently accepted India's contribution towards setting a global framework on 6G. It is Hon'ble PM Modi's clear vision that India must lead the world in 6G," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the statement.

Modi released India's 6G Vision "Bharat 6G Vision" document in March 2023, envisaging India to be a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

The Department of Telecommunications worked on this ITU 6G framework with the involvement of major industries, startups, academia and research and development organisations, and has been advocating for India-specific requirements at the international forum.

"Based on India's contributions, the ITU 6G Framework now includes 'Ubiquitous Connectivity' as one of the six usage scenarios of 6G and also includes coverage, interoperability and sustainability as capabilities of 6G technology," the statement said.

India's inputs towards the 6G framework were accepted by the International Telecommunication Union during its meeting held in Geneva between June 12-22.

"This signifies that further 6G standardisation and technology development will include the requirements shared by India," the statement said.

India already has over 200 patents that will help in 6G development, the statement said.

"India played a crucial role in defining the framework of 6G, which will now include ubiquitous Connectivity as a key usage scenario. The hexagonal 6G vision approved by the ITU is quite similar to the one proposed by IAFI and 5G India Forum to the Indian administration and the ITU," IAFI President Bharat Bhatia said.