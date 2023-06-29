Home / Industry / News / DISCOM conducts maintenance of electrical lines to prevent accidents

DISCOM conducts maintenance of electrical lines to prevent accidents

The drive aimed to ensure the safety of DISCOM consumers was carried out in view of the two deaths due to electrocution in Delhi within a span of 48 hours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As a part of the ongoing preventive maintenance activity, the DISCOM is conducting tree trimming exercises in the vicinity of electrical installations, poles, and overhead lines to prevent leakage current and power interruption, it said

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
As a part of a pre-monsoon safety drive, the DISCOM is conducting inspections and maintenance of electrical equipment and lines installed in public areas to minimise the risk of electricity-related incidents here, an official statement said.

The drive aimed to ensure the safety of DISCOM consumers was carried out in view of the two deaths due to electrocution in Delhi within a span of 48 hours.

As a part of the ongoing preventive maintenance activity, the DISCOM is conducting tree trimming exercises in the vicinity of electrical installations, poles, and overhead lines to prevent leakage current and power interruption, it said.

According to the statement, DISCOM has recently conducted leakage testing of 9,154 poles, 300 PWD/MCD poles, 66 ATMs, and 81 streetlight poles installed in MCD and DDA parks, and the same drive shall be continued.

Due attention is being given to ensuring the healthiness of the earthing of electrical installations.

"The DISCOM has also carried out safety audits of more than 1,100 major public installations like malls, hospitals, schools, and colleges to ensure public safety and will continue to do so throughout the year," it said.

Recognising the hazards posed by unauthorised construction encroaching on overhead power lines, Tata Power-DDL is also actively raising awareness among customers about the dangers of such practices, it said.

"Notices are being served wherever violations are observed, and the supply is being disconnected for dangerous installations in congested areas to prevent accidents, including electrocution and flash burns," it added.

To further enhance safety, Tata Power-DDL said it conducts preventive maintenance and line patrolling to minimise safety hazards and interruptions of electrical equipment. The company advises customers to have their house wiring checked by a competent electrician to ensure their safety.

Chief of operations at safety, business excellence (BE) Subrata Das and TQM at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said, "Safeguarding the community's well-being is Tata Power-DDL's top priority, especially during monsoon season. There are various concerns like waterlogging and earthing, that customers should be cautious of during the season."

In its advisory for monsoon, the Tata Power-DDL has asked the public to stay away from water-logged electrical installations such as electricity poles, substations, transformers, and streetlights and caution children against playing near electricity installations, even if they are barricaded or fenced.

It has also suggested public to avoid touching electrical appliances with wet hands and asked them to regularly check electrical appliances for any leakage current and consult a qualified electrician if leakage is detected.

"Ensure adequate protection of meter boxes from water. Install earth leakage circuit breakers (ELCB) to prevent shocks. In case of sparking in meter rooms or light poles, customers can call the Toll-Free No. 19124 for assistance. Keep a 'Tester' at home to check for electricity leakage before touching wet switches. If necessary, contact an electrician," the advisory stated.

A 34-year-old woman, Sakshi Ahuja, died of electrocution at the New Delhi railway station on Sunday. Just half an hour before, a 17-year-old boy, Sohail, too, died after suffering an electric shock in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, located 16 km away from the former place.

Topics :DiscomselectricityRailways powerPower distribution

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

