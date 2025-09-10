Home / Industry / News / Uni Seoul, LiteStore plan 25 stores in one year, 500 across India in 5 yrs

Uni Seoul, LiteStore plan 25 stores in one year, 500 across India in 5 yrs

Korean-inspired lifestyle brand Uni Seoul has partnered with LiteStore to open 25 new offline stores in a year and 500 nationwide in five years, targeting high streets and premium malls

The rollout will focus on leveraging customer and location intelligence to secure high-footfall sites across prime high streets and premium malls.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Korean-inspired lifestyle brand Uni Seoul has partnered with Bengaluru-based retail start-up LiteStore to roll out 25 offline stores across India over the next year, as part of its plan to open 500 stores in five years.
 
“We have carved out a distinct space for ourselves in India’s increasingly crowded lifestyle market and are targeting around 500 stores over the next five years. Unlike other brands that cluster with like-minded names to build contextual relevance, our emphasis is on standalone impact and placement that naturally maximises discovery. Our partnership with LiteStore significantly reduces the upfront risk and allows us to scale our offline presence faster and more efficiently,” said Gaurav Karmani, co-founder of Uni Seoul.
 
The rollout will focus on leveraging customer and location intelligence to secure high-footfall sites across prime high streets and premium malls. LiteStore will enhance Uni Seoul’s store design to drive customer engagement and ensure consistent brand experiences nationwide. Uni Seoul aims to build a strong metro presence, targeting key markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
 
Now operating eight stores across five cities, Uni Seoul offers over 1,200 stock keeping units (SKUs) that fuse Korean design aesthetics with everyday utility. Since debuting its flagship outlet at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune in April 2023, Uni Seoul has expanded with Nexus Mall and Sarath City Mall in Hyderabad; Forum South, M5 Ecity Mall and Church Street in Bengaluru; City Centre Mall, Nashik; and Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai.
 
“Each brand brings a unique lens to the market. What sets Uni Seoul apart is the founders’ deep involvement, from identifying strategic markets to crafting store layouts and brand storytelling. Our goal has been to translate that clear vision into scalable, high-quality execution, enabling rapid growth while staying true to the brand’s core identity,” said Hitesh Mishra, head of brand acquisitions at LiteStore.
 
Uni Seoul is a modern lifestyle brand offering a curated selection of Korean-inspired products across home and living, personal care, accessories and gifting. In 2025, it raised its first institutional round led by Sauce VC, with participation from Panthera Peak Ventures. The funds are being used to scale offline expansion, strengthen product innovation and drive operational efficiency.

Topics :Seoullifestylefashion retail brands in india

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

