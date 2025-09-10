India's top metros double urban footprint in 30 yrs; Pune, Bengaluru lead

India’s top eight cities have more than doubled their urban footprint in the last three decades, transforming into sprawling economic hubs that are driving the country’s growth story, according to a new report by Square Yards titled “Cities in Motion – Tracing 30 Years of Urban Expansion".

The study used satellite images from 1995 to 2025 to track how cities have grown. Data from Landsat and the Global Human Settlement Layer (GHSL) helped identify areas with buildings and separate them from open land, farms or water bodies. The research focused on the real spread of cities, including surrounding urban areas, instead of just official city limits.

Pune, Bengaluru outpace peers Pune emerged as the fastest-growing city in terms of spatial expansion, with its built-up area growing by a staggering 332 per cent since 1995 to reach 373 sq km in 2025. The city’s growth was driven by the rise of its IT sector, the development of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, strong connectivity via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and a surge in residential and commercial real estate. ALSO READ: Urban households choosing ecommerce for festive buying may increase 115% Pune is followed by Bengaluru, recording a 186 per cent increase in urban footprint to 498 sq km, fuelled by the IT boom and infrastructure upgrades such as the Outer Ring Road, Namma Metro, and Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway. The city’s population more than doubled during this period, reinforcing its status as India’s tech capital.

Delhi-NCR remains India’s biggest city region Despite slower percentage growth compared to Pune and Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR continues to have the largest urban footprint at 967 sq km in 2025 — a 71 per cent rise since 1995. The expansion of satellite cities like Gurugram and Noida, along with mega infrastructure projects such as the Delhi Metro network, Dwarka Expressway, and upcoming Noida International Airport, has cemented NCR’s position as India’s largest and most connected metropolitan region. MMR expands vertically, not horizontally ALSO READ: DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) showed the slowest spatial expansion among the top metros, with a 43 per cent increase in built-up area to 588 sq km. Land scarcity has pushed Mumbai towards vertical growth, leading to one of the highest population densities globally. Redevelopment of old mills, chawls, and slums alongside mega projects such as the Coastal Road, Trans Harbour Link, and Navi Mumbai International Airport are reshaping the city’s urban core.

Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata also see major gains Chennai’s built-up footprint grew by 137 per cent, while Hyderabad nearly doubled its urban spread (95 per cent growth), supported by HITEC City, the Outer Ring Road, and proactive state policies. Ahmedabad expanded 102 per cent, aided by GIFT City and improved connectivity, while Kolkata’s footprint grew 87 per cent, led by eastward expansion towards Rajarhat-New Town. India's urban future Square Yards’ report states that by 2050, over 53 per cent of Indians — nearly 876 million people — will live in cities, underlining the need for sustainable urban planning, infrastructure upgrades, and affordable housing solutions.