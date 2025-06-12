Home / Industry / News / UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts

These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. | File Image
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government recently acquired nearly 18,000 acres of land in the Jhansi district, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a Noida-like industrial enclave in the Bundelkhand region. 
 
The nodal agency, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), is planning to acquire a total of 65,000 acres spanning 33 revenue villages in Jhansi for the same.
 
Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts. 
 
These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. 
 
“We have acquired 18,000 acres so far in Jhansi district for industrial development in the composite Bundelkhand region,” UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told investors at the UP Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024 conclave organised by Invest UP in Lucknow on June 10. 
 
He added that the government was promoting investment, manufacturing and industrialisation in tier II and III cities in UP for equitable socio-economic development. 
 
“The state's fast pace of development has made investors from Delhi to Davos take note of the drastic transformation witnessed in UP over the last seven-eight years… Businesses are shifting to emerging urban centers. Few global economies possess the potential to double their size in such a short span,” Singh said.
 
Around 20 companies were a part of the conclave, including Microsoft, TCS, Deloitte, Standard Chartered, HCL and Trident. Several of them have pledged investments in GCC projects. 
 
Invest UP is planning to host roadshows in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to promote the state’s GCC policy. Leading think tanks from the United States and Europe will be roped in for these events to attract foreign investment from across verticals. 
 
Alok Kumar, principal secretary (infrastructure and industrial development), said, “UP is committed to fostering innovation, expanding its global presence, and creating a thriving business environment for future investments.” 

Topics :LucknowUttar PradeshBundelkhand Defence Corridor

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

