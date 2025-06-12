UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

The Uttar Pradesh government recently acquired nearly 18,000 acres of land in the Jhansi district, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a Noida-like industrial enclave in the Bundelkhand region.

The nodal agency, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), is planning to acquire a total of 65,000 acres spanning 33 revenue villages in Jhansi for the same.

Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts.

Yogi Adityanath-led government. These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the-led government.

“We have acquired 18,000 acres so far in Jhansi district for industrial development in the composite Bundelkhand region,” UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told investors at the UP Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024 conclave organised by Invest UP in Lucknow on June 10. He added that the government was promoting investment, manufacturing and industrialisation in tier II and III cities in UP for equitable socio-economic development. “The state's fast pace of development has made investors from Delhi to Davos take note of the drastic transformation witnessed in UP over the last seven-eight years… Businesses are shifting to emerging urban centers. Few global economies possess the potential to double their size in such a short span,” Singh said.