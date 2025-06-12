Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amber to invest ₹6K cr in Noida plant for electronics, appliances

Amber to invest ₹6K cr in Noida plant for electronics, appliances

Amber Enterprises plans to establish manufacturing units for PCB assembly, consumer electronics and home appliances as part of this major project near Noida International Airport

Amber Enterprises is a well-known manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics. | Representational

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Amber Enterprises is set to invest ₹6,000 crore in a major electronics manufacturing plant near the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. This development was confirmed by Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta.
 
According to the minister, he met with Amber Enterprises’ promoter, Jasbir Singh, in Lucknow recently to discuss the project. The company intends to set up manufacturing units for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, home appliances and consumer electronics as part of this large-scale initiative.
 
‘This ₹6,000 crore investment will open new avenues of growth and prosperity in the state,’ said Gupta, calling the project a key step in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing industrial progress.
 
 
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has already issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 100 acres of land located in Sector 8, Noida, where the plant will be built. The site is situated close to the Noida International Airport, along the Yamuna Expressway.

Government support and future opportunities

Minister Gupta highlighted that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is actively working to attract new investments.

‘This (latest investment) will not only accelerate the state’s overall development but also create new employment opportunities for the youth,’ he said.
 
Amber Enterprises is a well-known manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics. The planned facility is expected to play a significant role in strengthening the region’s electronics and white goods manufacturing ecosystem.

Amber Enterprises India Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 22.60 per cent

Amber Enterprises India has reported a 22.60 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹116.07 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. This is an increase from ₹94.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
The company also saw a significant rise in revenue, with sales growing 33.80 per cent to ₹3,753.70 crore, compared to ₹2,805.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

