Home / Industry / News / UP tables supplementary demand of over Rs 28,700 cr for Ayodhya projects

UP tables supplementary demand of over Rs 28,700 cr for Ayodhya projects

The budget was presented in the legislative assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on the second day of the ongoing winter session

Press Trust of India Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 28,760.67 crore, including over Rs 175 crore for various development projects for Ayodhya, for 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The budget was presented in the legislative assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on the second day of the ongoing winter session.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The finance minister said that of the supplementary budget, the expenditure on the revenue account is Rs 19,046 crore and the capital account expenditure is Rs 9,714 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for Ayodhya Conservation and Development Fund while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for "Ramotsav" 2023-24 and Rs 25 crore for the development and expansion of the International Ramayan and Vaidik Research Institute in Ayodhya.

In the supplementary budget, the power sector received one of the biggest chunk with the allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore. The allocation for the power sector also includes Rs 900 cr for free electricity to farmers.

Rs 400 crore has been allocated for clearing dues of sugar cane farmers, according to government officials.

Also Read

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Latest news LIVE: Govt imposes 40% duty on onion exports till December 31

88 ambassadors from 54 countries came to witness Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Yogi

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

DDA identifies land to build cricket stadium, five-star hotel in Narela

Machine learning can help forecast inflation yields better: RBI Report

LIC launches new 'Jeevan Utsav' plan with lifetime guaranteed returns

Limiting bilateral rights not the way to grow Indian aviation: IAG Cargo

Cabinet approves Rs 1,261 cr scheme to provide drones to 15,000 women SHGs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentAyodhya

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story