Home / Companies / News / LIC launches new 'Jeevan Utsav' plan with lifetime guaranteed returns

LIC launches new 'Jeevan Utsav' plan with lifetime guaranteed returns

The plan offers the choice to choose between two payout options - regular income and flexi-income benefits

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the launch of a new non-linked, non-participating individual savings whole life insurance product - Jeevan Utsav.

The product is expected to cater to the domestic market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The minimum sum assured under the policy is Rs 5 lakh. The premium paying terms range from five to 16 years. The minimum age at entry is eight years, while the maximum limit is 65 years. The income benefit, that is, the survival benefit, will start flowing in after the periods specified in the policy that are, in turn, linked to the premium paying term.

The plan offers the choice to choose between two payout options – regular income and flexi income benefits.

In the case of the first one, 10 percent of the basic sum assured chosen by the policyholder will be paid at the end of each policy year, starting after 3 to 6 years from the deferment period.

In the case of the second one, policyholders can opt for flexi income benefit under which 10 per cent of the basic sum assured payable can be accumulated and withdrawn later, subject to terms and conditions. LIC shall pay interest on such Deferred Flexi Income payments at 5.5% per annum, compounding yearly.

Recently, during an interaction with Business Standard, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said new products are part of the insurer’s key strategies to gain market share in the current financial year. LIC’s market share declined to below 60% in 2023-24, which the insurer is looking to regain.

Also Read

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012%

Product mix, distribution strategies to help regain market share: LIC chief

Table: Life insurance policy terms, rates of 10 leading companies

Govt invites fresh bids from asset valuers of sale-bound IDBI Bank

Hospitality company Peerless Hotels eyes doubling of rooms over five years

GSPay by Gupshup sees 70% M-o-M growth in UPI123 Pay transactions

Tata Advanced Systems partners Satellogic to develop local space tech

Mystifly partners with Google Cloud for innovation in travel tech sector

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :life insurance industryLIC policylife insurance policy

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story