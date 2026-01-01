UPI ends 2025 strong with record 21.63 bn transactions worth ₹27.97 trn

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is pursuing measures to expand the global acceptance of Indian payment instruments. These include enabling QR-based UPI acceptance for cross-border merchant payments, interlinking UPI with fast payment systems in other countries to facilitate cross-border remittances, and offering the deployment of UPI and RuPay technology stacks to help other nations build their own fast payment systems and domestic card schemes.

The Indian government is in talks with at least seven to eight additional countries to expand UPI’s footprint overseas, allowing Indians travelling abroad to use the platform for payments. Currently, UPI services are available in Singapore, the UAE, France, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. The immediate focus is on expanding coverage in the Middle East and East Asia, regions with large Indian diaspora populations, before extending to Europe. NPCI International Payments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NPCI, is responsible for deploying home-grown payment systems such as UPI and the RuPay card scheme globally.