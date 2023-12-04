Home / Industry / News / Upskilling improves professionals' appraisal more than two-fold: Report

Upskilling improves professionals' appraisal more than two-fold: Report

Women who upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break, says upGrad

The report draws insights from over 3,500 white-collared professionals from Urban India
BS Reporter Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Professionals who invested in learning new skills in the last three to five years made more than three-fold gains in appraisals and promotions, said a report on Monday.

Upskilling improved job security by 1.7x, said the report by education technology startup upGrad. Women who upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break and they improved career stability more than five-fold. As many as two of three professionals who upskilled were parents.

“Upskilling, unlike yesteryears, has now become a clear driver of growth in our industry,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad. “The genesis of the report stems from the evolving learning patterns emerging out of metros and non-metros, signifying a wider adoption amongst senior professionals and parents who are realizing that lifelong learning is the key to long-term success.”

The report, ‘India Career Upskilling Report Vol. 1,’ was created under upGrad Insights, the company’s internal arm to study industry trends through independent surveys. It draws insights from over 3,500 white-collared professionals in urban India. It focuses on key trends in appraisals, promotions, and market opportunities, especially after a career break.

Respondents said they supported their "upskilling journeys" to learn technical skills (61 per cent), online courses (55 per cent), or to get professional certifications (35 per cent). Professionals reported a 2.5x increase in appraisals and 2.3x more frequent promotions after upskilling.

Employer-sponsored training focuses on industry-specific training (64 per cent) and soft skills development (55 per cent). People who have upskilled in the past three to five years stayed 6x times longer in their careers.

“This is also a reminder that long-lasting jobs are fading and the only way to embrace opportunities is through continuous learning,” said Kumar.

Topics :Indian professionalsSkill developmentEdTech

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

