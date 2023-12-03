Statsguru: India is one of the world leaders in assembled phones industry

Last week, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for Railways, communications, electronics and information technology, claimed that 99.2 per cent of all the mobile phones in India are "made in India".

India is one of the world leaders in the assembled mobile phones industry. Between 2014 and 2022, the country’s cumulative mobile phone shipments crossed 2 billion units, making it the second largest mobile phone producer, according to Counterpoint Research.

