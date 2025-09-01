UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

Bengaluru’s co-working space operator UrbanVault has secured an 80,000-square-foot lease through a strategic partnership with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park to expand its premium workspace offerings.

With this addition, UrbanVault has brought in 80,000 square feet of Grade A facility to its pan-India portfolio, offering over 2,000 premium seats. With per-seat pricing starting at Rs 10,000, the tech park centre provides premium design and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Amal Mishra, chief executive officer, UrbanVault, said, “Manyata Tech Park is not only India’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Bengaluru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies. With strong pre-leasing from reputed clients and highly competitive offerings, this centre is poised to be one of our flagship assets.”

The new centre is located within India's largest business park, spanning 17 million square feet, and housing global majors such as IBM, Philips, GE and Target. UrbanVault has already secured marquee clients at its Manyata centre, including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer and SRM Tech. "We are committed to investing aggressively in our national expansion, targeting high-potential micro-markets across India. Our focus remains on delivering design-forward, tech-enabled workspaces that align with the evolving expectations of enterprises. Manyata is a natural fit for our vision, and we see this as a cornerstone in our Bengaluru growth story," he added.

With this launch, UrbanVault expands its national portfolio to over 2.58 million square feet, managing more than 42,000 seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon and other major cities. The company continues to chart robust growth, clocking a turnover of Rs 120 crore in FY25 with over 70 per cent annual growth and 18 per cent profit after tax. In June, in a company statement, Mishra said the firm had earmarked Rs 100 crore for investment in FY26 to drive expansion across key commercial hubs in India. The company added that it is seeing robust demand across all its markets and expects to close the fiscal year with an annual run rate exceeding Rs 250 crore.