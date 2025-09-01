Home / Industry / News / UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

UrbanVault has partnered with Embassy Group to lease 80,000 sqft at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, adding 2,000 premium seats and expanding its national portfolio to 2.58 million sqft

co working, co working spaces, millennials, workspace
The company continues to chart robust growth, clocking a turnover of Rs 120 crore in FY25 with over 70 per cent annual growth and 18 per cent profit after tax. (Representative image)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru’s co-working space operator UrbanVault has secured an 80,000-square-foot lease through a strategic partnership with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park to expand its premium workspace offerings.
 
With this addition, UrbanVault has brought in 80,000 square feet of Grade A facility to its pan-India portfolio, offering over 2,000 premium seats. With per-seat pricing starting at Rs 10,000, the tech park centre provides premium design and cutting-edge infrastructure.
 
Amal Mishra, chief executive officer, UrbanVault, said, “Manyata Tech Park is not only India’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Bengaluru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies. With strong pre-leasing from reputed clients and highly competitive offerings, this centre is poised to be one of our flagship assets.”
 
The new centre is located within India’s largest business park, spanning 17 million square feet, and housing global majors such as IBM, Philips, GE and Target. UrbanVault has already secured marquee clients at its Manyata centre, including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer and SRM Tech.
 
“We are committed to investing aggressively in our national expansion, targeting high-potential micro-markets across India. Our focus remains on delivering design-forward, tech-enabled workspaces that align with the evolving expectations of enterprises. Manyata is a natural fit for our vision, and we see this as a cornerstone in our Bengaluru growth story,” he added. 
 
With this launch, UrbanVault expands its national portfolio to over 2.58 million square feet, managing more than 42,000 seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon and other major cities.
 
The company continues to chart robust growth, clocking a turnover of Rs 120 crore in FY25 with over 70 per cent annual growth and 18 per cent profit after tax.
 
In June, in a company statement, Mishra said the firm had earmarked Rs 100 crore for investment in FY26 to drive expansion across key commercial hubs in India. The company added that it is seeing robust demand across all its markets and expects to close the fiscal year with an annual run rate exceeding Rs 250 crore.
 
UrbanVault, which has outlined plans for an initial public offering by 2028, expanded its footprint in May with a 50,000-square-foot lease in Bengaluru’s Central Business District. The three-floor facility at Prestige Obelisk on Kasturba Road will accommodate close to 1,000 seats.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

UP brings out draft policy to boost electronics, smartphone manufacturing

India emerges life sciences GCC hub, 25 global players onboard: EY report

Fertiliser industry faces challenge as biostimulant regulations kick in

Top developers on track to hit ₹1.49 trn pre-sales target in FY26: Anarock

Premium

Govt may bet on MSMEs to power silicon dreams with fresh incentives

Topics :Company & Industry Newscoworking spacecoworking

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story